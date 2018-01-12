Crime

Shots fired near several York County homes, police say; no injuries, suspect identified

By Andrew Dys And Hannah Smoot

January 12, 2018 09:17 AM

ROCK HILL Police in York County have identified a suspect who allegedly fired several shots near homes Thursday night in an area northwest of Rock Hill.

Police and emergency dispatchers received several calls about shots being fired near homes in the 1500 block of Twin lakes Road Thursday night, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured and no property was hit by shots, Faris said.

Detectives are working the case and have identified a suspect, but the case remains under investigation, Faris said.

