Someone stole $23K from Fort Mill store and covered the store in gasoline

Police say someone stole $23,000 from Miller’s Produce and covered the place in gasoline Tuesday night.
Two store employees called police when they noticed the rear garage door was unlocked at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
One of the employees told police they “could have died” if they’d gone in the store without calling the police. She said she usually turns the pizza oven on right away, and the gas poured all over the store could have caught fire, the report says.
Employees told police the alarm had been “snatched” off the wall and a flat-screen monitor had been taken down, the report says.
Employees said the total cash stolen was $23,000, and the suspect would have had to search for the money because wasn’t all in one place, the report says.
Police said wires had been cut from the security system and gas had been poured all over the store and on several door handles. The public ATM also had been covered in gas, the report says.
There was about $3,300 worth of damage to property in the store, police said.
Police looked at surveillance video from nearby businesses and saw a maroon mini van and another unknown vehicle near the store for a period of time Tuesday night.
No one has been charged in the case. Anyone with information should call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
