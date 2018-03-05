Rock Hill postal carrier opened mailbox. Inside was more than an ounce of pot

A postal carrier in Rock Hill found a surprise Friday afternoon -- almost 33 grams of marijuana -- when he opened a mailbox to deliver mail.
The carrier was on Epting Street when he “noticed three bags of marijuana” in the mailbox, an incident report shows. The carrier flagged down a Rock Hill Police Department sergeant who was driving by, then a patrol officer was sent to the home where the marijuana was seized and weighed.
The marijuana was put into evidence to be destroyed, police said. No one has been charged.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
