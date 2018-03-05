One charged, one escapes after early morning burglary in Fort Mill

A York man was arrested after a pursuit by Fort Mill police Friday when the man allegedly left a car lot around 1 a.m. with paper covering the license plate of the vehicle he was driving.
The driver led police on a pursuit through Fort Mill, and one passenger in the car escaped, according to Fort Mill Police Department spokesman Maj. Bryan Zachary.
Dequayvius Denzel Berry, 22, is charged with burglary, conspiracy, failure to stop for a blue light, possession of burglary tools and driving a vehicle with an incorrectly displayed license plate, jail records show. He is being held on $28,150 bond.
Patrol officers were doing a property check at a gun store next door to the car lot around 1:20 a.m. when the officers saw a car leave the lot. The car traveled along several Fort Mill streets with police pursuing it. A passenger jumped from the car and fled, an incident reports shows.
The car stopped and Berry was taken into custody, Zachary said.
Additional Fort Mill officers found that the door of the car lot had been “kicked in and the business burglarized,” the report from the incident states. Police also found bolt cutters in the trunk of the getaway car, Zachary said.
