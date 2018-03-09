Rock Hill man heard a knock at his front door. He wasn’t expecting a gun in his face.

A Rock Hill man answered a knock at his front door Thursday night and was attacked with a pistol, he told police.
The victim told police he answered the door just before 10 p.m. and a man hit him in the face with a small handgun, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The victim said he fell to the floor of his Bose Avenue home and yelled to his roommate for help. The suspect, who the victim said was wearing all black and a black ski mask, demanded money, the report says.
The victim’s roommate tried to “wrestle the man to the ground,” the report says, but the suspect got away and held his gun up to the victim.
The suspect ran toward Amelia Avenue, the report says. Police brought in K-9 Units, but no arrests have been made in this case.
