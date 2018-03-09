Rock Hill woman was on probation for drug violations. Now she’s facing new charges.

In September, Jennifer Raye Bradway received probation when she pleaded guilty in York County to exposing her children to methamphetamine.
Thursday, drug agents charged Bradway again. This time with felony trafficking of meth.
Bradway, 41, is charged with trafficking meth second offense, two counts of drug distribution near a school, and distribution of meth second offense after drug agents seized more than four ounces of meth, jail and police records show. She also is being held without bond on pending warrants from South Carolina probation officials.
York county drug agents seized the drugs from Bradway’s home on Bridgewood Drive in Rock Hill late Thursday and charged her and a man identified as her roommate, Andrew Del Castillo, 25, each with felony trafficking, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Mulitjurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
Officers also recovered drug packaging materials and a scale, according to a police report.
In early 2017, Bradway was charged with exposing her children to meth and other drug charges, then released on bond pending trial. While on bond, Bradway was arrested in July 2017 on drug charges following complaints to Rock Hill city officials about drug activity.
In September Bradway was sentenced to seven years in prison for exposure of children and distribution of meth, but the sentence was suspended on three years probation, court records show.
Pete O’Boyle, spokesman for the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, said probation agents have issued an arrest warrant for Bradway for allegedly violating probation. Probation officials will seek to have the probation revoked and ask a judge to force Bradway serve the seven year sentence that had been suspended, O’Boyle said.
Both Bradway and Del Castillo are being held at the York County jail without bond.
