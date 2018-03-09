York Co. residents reported ‘illegal activity.’ Police arrested 11

There were 11 people arrested Wednesday night in a drug sweep in western York County.
The arrests came after a joint operation by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and county drug agents.
The York County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the office teamed up with the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit after “increasing complaints from citizens about illegal drug activity and larcenies of items from homes in the Western York County area.”
The operation, called “Operation Black Highway,” resulted in the seizure of two shotguns, one pistol, 36 grams of meth and other drugs and more than $1,700, the statement says,
One of the shotguns was a sawed-off shotgun, the statement says.
Investigators confiscated 36 grams of meth and a small amount of heroin, marijuana and narcotic pills, the statement says.
Cmdr. Marvin Brown of the drug enforcement unit said the operation consisted of legal traffic stops, including one that turned into a home search.
Brown said 14 York County detectives, patrol officers and drug agents were working on the operation.
“There had been issues in that area with stolen property, stolen trailers, four-wheelers and drug issues,” he said. “There’s a nexus between drugs, guns and theft.”
Brian Howard Wilson, 40, of Blacksburg is charged with driving under suspension, expired vehicle license, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Lee Conley, 29, of Clover is charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 20 grams, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, driving under suspension and being a habitual traffic offender.
Randy Kieth Putnam, 28, of Blacksburg is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of schedule III narcotics.
Steven Kyle Faris, 32, of York is charged with, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and driving under suspension.
Randy Cornelio, 29, of Clover is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine 2nd offense and possession of heroin 2nd offense.
Alisha Michelle McGaha, 31, of Gaffney is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Dusty Walker Capps, 40, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Waylon Shane Nea, 38, of Salisbury, N.C., is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of suboxone, possession of marijuana and possession of a sawed-off shotgun
Ashley Leanne McKnight, 27, of Gastonia, N.C., is charged with outstanding warrants for shoplifting from 2011.
Michelle Marie Dodge was charged with driving under suspension and has been released on bond from the York County Detention Center.
Heather Parker was charged with an outstanding warrant and has been released on bond from the York County Detention Center.
