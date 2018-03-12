Rock Hill woman heard banging on her door. It was a man with a gun.

A Rock Hill woman called police late Friday after an armed man wearing a bandana over his face banged on her back door.
The woman told officers she was in her apartment on Lucas Street with two children when she heard someone banging on the rear door, according to a police report.
The woman told officers that when she “peaked through the blinds,” she saw a man with a black and white bandana covering his face. The man had a handgun placed against the glass window, the woman told officers.
Rock Hill Police Department Officers responded to the scene and interviewed the victim and neighbors but did not locate the suspect.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
