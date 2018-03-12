Rock Hill man in court: ‘I would have shot me too’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 443 4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt Pause 118 Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived 64 3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old 33 One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say 159 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 143 York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies 80 Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 79 Lawyer claims Lancaster killing of teen was accident; prosecutors differ 84 Judge denies bond for one in murder case of Lancaster Co. deputy's brother 97 Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jacob Dean Patterson, 31, was sentenced to 10 years probation Monday after pleading guilty to pointing a gun at Rock Hill, South Carolina police officers on Thanksgiving Day 2017. Patterson was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and prosecutors said he wanted to commit "suicide by cop." Police shot Patterson after a SWAT team rushed Patterson's home and he pointed a gun at officers, prosecutors said. Patterson must undergo mental health treatment and other probation conditions. adys@heraldonline.com

Jacob Dean Patterson, 31, was sentenced to 10 years probation Monday after pleading guilty to pointing a gun at Rock Hill, South Carolina police officers on Thanksgiving Day 2017. Patterson was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and prosecutors said he wanted to commit "suicide by cop." Police shot Patterson after a SWAT team rushed Patterson's home and he pointed a gun at officers, prosecutors said. Patterson must undergo mental health treatment and other probation conditions. adys@heraldonline.com