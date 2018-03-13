Rock Hill child had cigarette burns in 2016. Mom didn’t call a doctor.

The mother of a toddler, found in 2016 with more than 20 cigarette burns on her body, was sentenced to four years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to felony child neglect.
Chelsie Christa Ferguson, 23, admitted that in 2016 she left her 3-year-old daughter with someone who could commit violent acts against the child, said Sharon Kopp, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor. Ferguson, of Rock Hill, also failed to get the child medical attention after finding the burns, Kopp said.
The child has since recovered from her injuries, Kopp said.
Police and S.C. Department of Social Services officials were notified of the burns after Ferguson dropped the toddler off to at family family of the child’s biological father, Kopp said. The family called 911 and an investigation was launched.
Never miss a local story.
It remains unclear who burned the child because of different statements made to police and social service agents by Ferguson, Kopp said.
Ferguson’s lawyer asked for, but visiting Judge Benjamin Culbertson of Georgetown sentenced Ferguson to four years in prison, court records show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments