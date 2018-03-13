A Chester woman, 21, was shot in the torso. A 22-year-old was arrested at the scene.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a Chester County woman was shot in the torso Sunday evening, according to Chester police.
Police say Keera Nicole Young, 21, died from her injuries at a local hospital.
Chester police found Young at a house on Pine Street in Chester at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
A suspect was arrested on scene, police said.
Ja’Mario Peay is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Chester Police Chief Eric Williams said Tuesday the suspect and the victim knew each other, and the handling of a gun used in the shooting is a “tragic” case.
Williams said Peay is charged with manslaughter because there was not an element of malice beforehand that would be required for a murder charge.
The case involved, “careless handling of a gun that cost someone their life,” Williams said. “One person has lost their life and another now has to deal with the consequences.”
Williams, chief since late 2017, said his department plans to implement more gun safety public awareness.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Crime Scene Unit assisted in the investigation.
