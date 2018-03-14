Fort Mill woman, 23, pleads guilty to owning gun used in 2016 Wal-Mart fight

A 23-year-old Fort Mill woman plead guilty Wednesday to possessing a gun used in a 2016 fight in a Wal-Mart parking lot, according to the United States Attorney’s office.
Shiquisa Monique “Quisha” Watts, or pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, a release states.
Watts faces a maximum of 10 years in jail, a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release, according to the office.
On Sept. 10, 2016, Fort Mill police officers responded to a fight in a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market parking lot, the release states. Officers learned that Watts was involved and had been armed with a handgun.
Police later found a loaded .380 caliber handgun in a car and Watts admitted to possessing it, the release states. Police found that the gun was stolen.
Watts has prior convictions for distribution of marijuana and is prohibited from owning firearms and ammunition, the release states.
Watts’ sentence has not yet been set, the release states.
