He said the book bag wasn’t his. Police found a BB gun at Rock Hill school

A Rawlinson Road Middle School student brought a BB gun to school in his book bag Wednesday, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Administrators checked the students book bag at about 1 p.m. after hearing rumors the student had a gun, the report says.
The student had a black BB gun in the book bag, which was in his locker, the report says.
The student first told administrators the gun wasn’t his, but belongs to someone who lives in his neighborhood, the report says.
The student later told administrators his uncle put the gun in the book bag, and that neither the gun nor the book bag belonged to him, the report says.
The student was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and was issued a summons for family court.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
