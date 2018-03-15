Peeping Tom in Chester? EMS worker accused of spying on co-worker

An employee with Chester County EMS was charged Thursday with Peeping Tom, accused of spying on a co-worker, police said.
Keith Maldonaldo, 48, of York, is accused of putting a smart phone in the Chester County EMS sleeping quarters to watch his co-worker, according to a Chester County Sheriff’s Office report.
The co-worker told police Maldonado put the phone in the room between August 2016 and November 2017, the report says.
Chester County warrants say Maldonado accessed the phone’s camera to watch the victim while she was at work and while she was in the sleeping quarters.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
