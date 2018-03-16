Jamie Jeremiah McClure
Crime

Rock Hill police found man with stab wounds; Fort Mill man accused in crime

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

March 16, 2018 09:45 AM

ROCK HILL

Police in Rock Hill have made an arrest and charged a Fort Mill man with stabbing another man multiple times Thursday.

The suspect, Jamie Jeremiah McClure, 27, is charged with attempted murder and was denied bond Friday morning.

On Thursday, police responded to 224 Scoggins St. in Rock Hill, where they found a 21-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who was not identified by police, gave police a description of the man he said stabbed him.

The victim went to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where police say it’s expected that he’ll make a full recovery.

Officers circulated several blocks from the incident. Police said the knife used in the stabbing was found in McClure’s pocket.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

