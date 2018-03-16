Accused York County police shooter denied bond; warrants detail abuse of wife

Two months after he was accused of beating his wife and shooting four York County law enforcement officers, Christian Thomas McCall, 47, was brought back to York County and charged.
Three officers were wounded in the Jan. 16 incident that officials called an “ambush,” and York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Mike Doty was shot and later died.
Police say McCall fled after officers responded to a domestic violence 911 call and later shot officers with a high-powered rifle.
McCall had been hospitalized in Charlotte since the shootout with leg and arm injuries, and released Thursday and jail in Charlotte without bond. He waived extradition Friday afternoon in a Charlotte courtroom.
Never miss a local story.
His lawyer, Kevin Tully of Charlotte, said McCall is indigent and in foreclosure at home.
McCall was later transported to York County for a bond hearing held Friday evening at Moss Justice Center.
Warrants say McCall punched his wife in the head, pulled her hair and hit her head against bricks the night of Jan. 15, while their 15-year-old child was in the home outside of York.
He ran when police arrived, warrants say, and fired shots injuring York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 handler Sgt. Randy Clinton.
Warrants said he then lay “in wait” and shot at the York County SWAT team. Injured were Sgt. Kyle Cummings of the York Police Department, and York County Sheriff’s office Sgt. James Brown and Doty, who later died of his injuries.
Warrants show McCall had two firearms and a knife during the attack.
McCall is charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, domestic violence and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett said he has not yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty in this case.
McCall was denied bond Friday night by York County Magistrate Judge Leon Yard.
After the hearing, McCall’s appointed lawyer, 16th Circuit Public Defender Harry Dest, said his office will begin immediately investigating what happened.
“We will begin the very deliberate and measured process of investigating all aspects of the case and the circumstances surrounding it,” Dest said. “Mr. McCall is a man who loves his family, his friends, has been a productive member of society, and served his country in the armed forces before receiving an honorable discharge.”
16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Willy Thompson said after the hearing that it is important to remember the victims in the case and that three were wounded and one killed.
"Each of the victims are excellent family men and excellent law enforcement officers," Thompson said.
Thompson said the prosecution of the case will not be handled any differently than other cases of violence against victims, even though the victims are officers.
"We will handle this case with the utmost care and responsibility," Thompson said.
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the case has been especially challenging for his office.
“It is good to be at this point, to have the ball kind of started rolling,” he said.
McCall will be transported to a different detention facility and held in custody. Tolson would not reveal the detention facility Friday night for the safety of officers and the suspect.
Tolson said earlier the officers who were wounded are doing better but this is just the beginning of the healing process.
“We thank the community for all their support during this difficult time,” Tolson said.
Tolson said he continues to stand behind his officers and ask the community to remember the sacrifices they make every day.
“We obviously have suffered a tremendous and deep wound that doesn’t heal very quickly,” he said. “We take it day by day, and we heal a little bit more each day.”
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments