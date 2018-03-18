Cops on hunt for suspects after undercover bust of Lancaster ring selling heroin, oxy

Fifteen people were arrested Tuesday on drug related charges in Lancaster County, with warrants out for additional people, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrests are a result of undercover drug transactions from October 2017 through February 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
Charges include distribution of crack, heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana and methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office. Other charges include distribution within the proximity of a park, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute meth.
Alleged drug sales occurred near parks, including the Wylie Park ball fields in Lancaster and Stevens Park in Kershaw.
Never miss a local story.
In total, the transactions involved 28 initial suspects and 42 drug warrants.
Four other people not in the original 28 were also arrested on charges of distribution of crack and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the office.
The sheriff’s office is still looking for these remaining wanted suspects:
▪ Glendale Bufford
▪ Santuron Demmorio Cureton
▪ Jonah Quinn Faile
▪ Boyd David Haggins
▪ Derrick Rashid Johnson
▪ Tyrone Johnson
▪ Krystal Nicole Ossmann
▪ Nakia Rashad Rhoney
▪ Summer Renee Rivera
▪ Kedrick Lashawn Seegars
▪ Herman Sowell
▪ Dustin Keith Thurman
▪ Thomas Bradley Waits
“This was a very successful operation with the arrests of 19 people on 48 drug charges ranging from possession of paraphernalia to trafficking,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.
“We will continue to hunt until we find the other 13. As this operation shows, a lot of folks are still dealing in crack and cocaine in this county, but more concerning is the prevalence of heroin and other opiates. These are the drugs that are killing people here and throughout the state and the nation. We are going to continue doing everything we can to arrest the people who are possessing and dealing these and all illicit drugs.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-174-6372. Or visit midlandscrimestoppers.com to submit a tip.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Suspects:
Original 28: Stacey Lea Brewer, Glendale Bufford, Carlos Alberto Carillo-Stanley, James Javarus Carter, Trenton Bradley Catoe, Johnny Dwayne Collins, Santuron Demmorio Cureton, Renae Caushea Davis, Jonah Quinn Faile, Boyd David Haggins, Larry Dale Helms, Bobby Lewis Jackson, Derrick Rashid Johnson, Tyrone Johnson, Robert Duie McClain, Aaron Moore, Tavious Antuan Moore, Krystal Nicole Ossmann, Lisa Leann Paz Najera, Nakia Rashad Rhoney, Summer Renee Rivera, Kedrick Lashawn Seegars, Kala Leeanne Sims, Herman Sowell, Dustin Keith Thurman, Avery Scarlett Tyson, Thomas Bradley Waits, Hykeim Malik Williams
Additional arrests: Robert Jeasus Martin, Jaime Leonives Paz Najera, James O’Neal Plyler, John Thomas Sims, Jr.
Comments