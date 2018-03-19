York County man who threatened family, fired gun during SWAT standoff, sentenced

A Rock Hill man who prosecutors say fired shots during a standoff with York County police after threatening to “kill anybody who tried to take his kids” has been sentenced to prison.
Shawn Allen Fetterman, 38, was drunk and armed with a handgun in the May 2017 incident on Percival Drive, southwest of Rock Hill, when he threatened family members, said Misti Shelton, 16th Circuit senior assistant solicitor. He has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Fetterman’s family fled from the scene of the standoff, yet Fetterman, while armed, threatened violence against his family, Shelton said.
“He was armed when he tried to push his way into another home where the family had found safety,” Shelton said. “He said that he would kill anybody who tried to take his kids.”
York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the county SWAT team responded. Fetterman fired his gun twice during the four-hour standoff, Shelton said.
Officers were able to get Fetterman to surrender without anyone being hurt.
Fetterman pleaded guilty Friday to discharging a firearm while intoxicated, first-degree domestic violence and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.
