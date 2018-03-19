Guns once again stolen from Fort Mill sporting goods store

A trio of thieves stole several guns from a Fort Mill sporting goods store after breaking the windows Saturday.
The theft of weapons at Cabela’s off Carowinds Boulevard is at least the third since June, according to York County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Deputies received alerts of multiple glass break alarms around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. They found that the boat showroom window had been shattered with a rock, according to an incident report from Saturday’s theft.
Store employees arrived and showed police video surveillance that showed three thieves go inside the store after the window was broken. The trio smashed a glass display case and left with an undisclosed number of firearms.
The suspects fled on foot toward Interstate 77, which is adjacent to the store, police said.
K-9 officers and forensics teams arrived, but the suspects were not found.
In January, detectives arrested three teens from Charlotte after about 30 guns were stolen in a robbery in which thieves broke windows to get into the store.
In June 2017, 22 weapons were stolen from the store after a window was smashed.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments