3 inmates charged after guard threatened, chair thrown, at York County jail

Three inmates already in the York County jail face additional charges after a guard was pushed and threatened and a chair was thrown during an incident Saturday.
The incident was severe enough that several inmates had to be removed and arrested. No injuries to the officers were reported, a police report shows.
Inmate David Easter, 41, of Rock Hill, is accused of pushing a guard during an escort around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, an incident report from the York County Sheriff’s Office shows. The detention officer and another guard subdued Easter, but the incident caused several other inmates to gather around the altercation, the report states.
Easter, charged in Saturday’s incident with assault and battery, has been in the county jail since January on charges of domestic violence, assault and battery and failure to appear in court.
Never miss a local story.
Another inmate, Harold Miles, 22, of Rock Hill, is accused of throwing a chair that almost hit the officers, police said. Miles, charged in the most recent incident with two counts of assault and battery, has been in the county jail since January on charges of pointing and presenting a gun, assault and battery and shoplifting.
A third inmate, Michael David Morgan, 34, of Smyrna, is accused of threatening the life of one of the officers as Morgan was being removed from the incident location. Morgan, charged with threatening the life of a public official from Saturday’s incident, has been jailed since February on charges of felony child neglect, four counts of domestic violence and drug charges.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments