Suspect grabbed York Co. police gun before deputy shot, killed him, prosecutor says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 443 4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt Pause 118 Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived 64 3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old 33 One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say 159 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 143 York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies 80 Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 79 Lawyer claims Lancaster killing of teen was accident; prosecutors differ 84 Judge denies bond for one in murder case of Lancaster Co. deputy's brother 97 Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A man was shot and killed by a York County deputy at around 4 a.m. Dec. 1, 2017, on Old Limestone Road north of York, police said. Police responded to a report of a civil disturbance, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

A man was shot and killed by a York County deputy at around 4 a.m. Dec. 1, 2017, on Old Limestone Road north of York, police said. Police responded to a report of a civil disturbance, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com