Chester man pretended to be a cop, bit a teen and assaulted a grandma, warrants say

A Chester man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he pretended to be a police officer and forced his way into a Chester County home, assaulting three people last month.
A Chester County family told deputies that a man, later identified as Wayne Dale Roberts Jr., knocked on the back door of their J.A. Cochran Bypass home before 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18, according to a Chester County Sheriff’s Office report.
The father said a friend went to the door and that Roberts, 36, said that he was a police officer and told her to open the door, the report says.
The friend opened the door and Roberts came inside and began to fight the father, the report says.
The father said his elderly mother came into the kitchen and tried to pull Roberts away from him, the report says. He said Roberts then grabbed the woman by the hair and hit her in the side of the head, the report says.
The father said his 19-year-old daughter also tried to pull Roberts away, and that Roberts bit her on the arm, the report says.
The family was able to get Roberts outside and the two men continued fighting until Roberts left, the report says.
Roberts has been charged with second-degree burglary, impersonating a law enforcement officer and three counts of third-degree assault and battery, according to Chester County Detention Center records.
Roberts is being held at the Chester County Detention Center on a $21,936 bond.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
