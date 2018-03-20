Lancaster County task force finds drugs, cash, ammo; 2 accused of trafficking

Two Lancaster County residents were arrested early Friday after Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force members searched a home near Kershaw, according to a sherrif’s office statement.
Aaron Mastafis Harris, 27, and Willie Michael Moore, 57, were arrested at the home on Fork Hill Road near Kershaw Friday morning, according to the statement.
Drug Task Force members, along with sheriff’s office deputies and SWAT unit members, found what they believe to be 0.5 grams of heroin, 14.6 grams of crack cocaine, 36.8 grams of cocaine, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, 32.99 grams of marijuana and 24 Tramadol pills at the house, the statement says.
Investigators also found and seized $6,115 in cash and a 50-round drum magazine with ammunition, the statement says.
“The search went very smoothly and without incident,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. “I appreciate the professionalism of our officers and their diligence in searching.”
Harris and Moore are both charged with trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine and posession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Harris is also charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Tramadol and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violenet felony.
Both Harris and Moore were denied bond.
“We found a smorgasbord of drugs in substantial quantities, which will not make it to the streets around Kershaw or anywhere else,” Faile said. “We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of these folks who are pumping this stuff into our communites.”
