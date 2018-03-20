Rock Hill man arrested, one of three sought in robbery at apartment complex

A Rock Hill man, cleared after an arrest in a 2015 gang-related killing, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery committed while he was out on bond due to a February arrest.
Davon Sharif Thompson, 24, was taken into custody late Monday as one of three people accused in the March 12 burglary and robbery at a woman’s apartment complex on McGee Road in Rock Hill.
The woman told officers that Thompson and two other men broke into her home March 12 and pulled a gun on her then fled, a Rock Hill Police Department report shows. A short while later, responding police pulled over what was believed to be the getaway car, but the occupants escaped on foot, the report stated.
Police saw the same car Monday in southern Rock Hill and pulled it over. The driver fled into nearby woods and escaped, police said. Thompson, in the back seat, was arrested on outstanding warrants from the March 12 incident, police said.
Thompson was denied bond on charges of armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, burglary, and failure to stop for a blue light. He remains in the York County jail.
Rock Hill police had arrested Thompson Feb. 26 on felony drug and weapons charges, according to court records. Thompson was released on $30,000 bond after the Feb. 26 arrest.
Thompson also has a criminal record for a burglary conviction that dates to when he was 16, State Law Enforcement Division records show.
Thompson was charged with attempted murder and other crimes in a Rock Hill 2015 gang shootout over stolen credit cards. One man died in that incident. Charges against Thompson were dismissed in 2016 due to lack of evidence, prosecutors said.
Police are continuing to search for the other two suspects in the March 12 robbery, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.
