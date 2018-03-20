Armed man robs Rock Hill convenience store; suspect nabbed within minutes

Rock Hill police caught a man accused of holding up a convenience store with a gun Tuesday just five minutes after he tried to run, police say.
Police spokesman Capt. Mark Bollinger said officers were called to A to Z Cash and Carry on Willowbrook Avenue just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Bollinger said the store was robbed by one man with a gun. Officers found the suspect trying to cross the train tracks on the other side of Dave Lyle Boulevard near Willowbrook, Bollinger said.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was arrested and officers recovered the gun and the money taken in the robbery, Bollinger said.
Never miss a local story.
More information is not available at this time, Bollinger said.
Check back for updates.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments