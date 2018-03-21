Accused Rock Hill armed robber stole gun, used stolen credit cards, police say

The accused armed robber caught by Rock Hill police minutes after a store heist Tuesday had stolen the gun used in the robbery earlier in the day, police said.
The suspect, Dixon Fletcher Roark, 25, of Rock Hill, is also accused of using a stolen credit card to buy more than $1,200 worth of goods at a Rock Hill Walmart on March 16, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
Police arrested Roark five minutes after a 2 p.m. holdup at A to Z Cash and Carry on Willowbrook Avenue in Rock Hill Tuesday. The store is a wholesale distributor to convenience stores.
Roark was caught trying to cross train tracks near the store after the robbery, police said. He was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the clerk at the wholesale store was robbed.
Never miss a local story.
Police found a weapon on Roark when he was taken into custody nearby, Bollinger said.
That gun had been stolen earlier Tuesday from a vehicle, parked at a business in the 1400 block of on Firetower Road in Rock Hill, police said.
Roark was charged with felony breaking and entering in the gun theft and felony financial card fraud in connection with using the stolen credit card to buy the goods from Walmart, Bollinger said.
Roark is expected in court later Wednesday on all charges.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments