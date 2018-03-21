Package with 7 pounds of pot delivered in Rock Hill; 3 charged

Police charged three York County people with drug charges after a package containing seven pounds of marijuana was delivered to a Rock Hill home Tuesday.
York County drug agents charged Melissa Dawn Majoue, 37, and her husband, Rickey Mitchel Majoue, 39, both of Cedar Street in Rock Hill, with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute near a park, according to police and jail records.
Police also charged Allen Michael Jones, 40, a relative of the couple, with the same charges.
All three are in the York County jail.
Never miss a local story.
Federal agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement alerted York County drug officers about the package, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
After the package of 3,188 grams of pot was delivered Tuesday afternoon by a delivery service, officers arrested all three suspects, Brown said.
The drugs came to Rock Hill from California, Brown said.
The weed, packaged in seven one pound bags, has a street value of around $20,000, police said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments