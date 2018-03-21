Fort Mill man created, distributed Internet child porn, prosecutors say

A York County man has been charged with sexual exploitation of minors after creating and distributing Internet child pornography, prosecutors said.
Christopher Ryan Dye, 36, of Fort Mill, was arrested Sunday by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies who assisted in the investigation, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Dye was charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force run by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the attorney general.
Investigators said Dye created child porn, then distributed the files over the Internet. He faces as much as 110 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
Two of the charges are first degree sexual exploitation and seven charges are second degree accusations.
Dye was released Monday after his arrest on $31,000 bond, York County jail officials said.
