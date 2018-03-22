Man argued at a Rock Hill drive-through; it wasn’t extra sauce that put him in jail

Police in Rock Hill charged a man with driving without a license late Tuesday after he complained to drive-through employees that he wanted more sauce.
Police charged Tyrelle Angelo Brown, of North Carolina, with no driver license after the incident around 10 p.m. at the drive-through of the McDonald’s restaurant on Cherry Road, a Rock Hill Police Department report shows.
Officers were called by employees at the restaurant who reported that Brown was arguing with employees, police said. Brown told officers he wanted more sauce, the report said.
Officers asked Brown for his driver’s license, but he was only able to produce a North Carolina identification card, police said. Police checked a national database and found that brown did not have a driver’s license, then arrested him.
The vehicle Brown was driving was towed.
