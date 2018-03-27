Chairs thrown during fight at Rock Hill eatery, police say; suspects flee

A group of people who got into a fight at a Rock Hill Waffle House broke several chairs after throwing them around the restaurant during a fracas Sunday, police said.
In the incident around 5:15 a.m. Sunday at the restaurant on Anderson Road, police were told a group of several people destroyed several chairs during the altercation, a Rock Hill Police Department incident report shows.
The suspects were "being extremely disorderly and were throwing the chairs at each other," the employee at Waffle House told officers.
Officers found a half dozen chairs strewn across the floor and some that were missing cushions. Three chairs were demolished during the fight, employees told police.
The suspects fled the restaurant before police arrived and no arrests have been made.
