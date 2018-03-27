Woman facing Rock Hill drug charges drops hidden meth in jail, police say

Police in Rock Hill who charged a woman with several drug offenses Sunday added another charge after finding meth hidden in her pants at the York County jail.
Joanna Lee Payne, 44, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and five other drug charges after officers were called to a McDonald's restaurant where Payne was accused of being disorderly.
Police found pills in Payne's jacket and took her to the city jail, an incident report from the Rock Hill Police Department shows.
At the city jail, officers found narcotic pills, two bags with meth, and other drugs inside Payne's bag, according to an inventory taken at the jail, the report says.
Never miss a local story.
After Payne appeared in court, she was taken to the York County jail in York where another bag of meth was hidden in her pants and fell out when Payne was searched, a second report shows. Police charged Payne with possession of contraband in jail.
Payne is being held without bond at the York County jail on seven charges.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments