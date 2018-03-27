Man, woman, beaten by mob outside Rock Hill late night restaurant, police say

A woman and a man were beaten by a mob outside a late night restaurant in Rock Hill Saturday, police said.. The man's injuries were so severe that police could not get a statement from him before he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
In the incident around 3:30 a.m. on Albright Road outside Late Night Munchies, officers found the man "bleeding profusely" with cuts on his face so severe that police could not get a statement, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.
A woman, whose eyes were swollen from a beating at the hands of at least four people, also told police she was attacked by the group, the report states.
That female victim told police the altercation started inside, when a man started harassing her, then the man followed her outside. The group assaulted the man first, the female victim said, and then assaulted her.
Never miss a local story.
A witness told officers that as many as 70 people were running in the parking lot after the incident.
No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments