'Do not shoot him!' Rock Hill man tells police, while holding child

Police in Rock Hill arrested a man accused of becoming "loud and boisterous" outside a bar while holding a child, and telling officers "I'm going to put my son down...do not shoot him!"
Kendrick Michael Archer, 35, was charged Friday night after the incident, which involved alcohol, the Rock Hill Police Department reported.
Officers were called by a bar patron, who reported seeing Archer at the bar with a "small child in his arms," a police report says.
The first responding officer said Archer was "uncooperative."
Two more officers then arrived, police said.
An officer then was trying to get Archer and another person to leave when Archer "walked away from officers and was loud and boisterous," the police report states.
Officers said Archer then told officers he was going to put the child down and asked that the officers not shoot him, the report states.
Police said Archer was "drawing other patrons, and causing the situation to escalate further," so he was arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct, officers said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
