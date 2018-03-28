'Irate' woman accused of neglecting baby punches Rock Hill officer, police say

A woman from Ohio was charged with felony child neglect and assault on a Rock Hill police officer after she was accused of not being capable of caring for a 1-year-old child, police reports show.
Tiffany Channel Campbell, 31, was also charged with disorderly conduct. She cursed at officers during the incident outside a business on Cherry Road around 8 p.m. Monday, Rock Hill Police Department and jail records show.
Campbell is accused of punching an officer who was trying to arrest her after she had cursed at the officer, said police spokesman Capt. Mark Bollinger. The officer did not sustain serious injuries, Bollinger said.
Officers who responded to a collision said that Campbell "became irate, belligerent and screaming," while holding on to the 1-year-old child, the police report said.
Campbell, who admitted she had been drinking alcohol, was charged with disorderly conduct and neglect after refusing to put the baby in a car seat, following repeated commands from an officer for her to do so, the report states.
Police called S.C. Department of Social Services officials to come to the scene and take custody of the child, police said.
Campbell refused and cursed at the officers before punching the officer after she was asked to get out of a vehicle she was in.
Campbell "continued to fight" with the officer after she was handcuffed, then kicked the door and window of the patrol car, the report states.
Campbell is being held at the York County jail on a $7,255 bond, jail records show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
