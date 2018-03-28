Clerk robbed by masked gunman at Rock Hill store; police reviewing video of suspect

A clerk at a Rock Hill store was robbed by a masked gunman Wednesday morning.
The clerk at the Gulf station, known as Scott's Food Store on Heckle Boulevard, at the corner of South Cherry Road, was not injured in the robbery around 2 a.m., according to police and Ash Kumar, owner of the store.
The masked male suspect walked into the business carrying a revolver and demanded money from the clerk, Rock Hill police said in an incident report. The clerk opened both cash registers and gave the suspect money and the suspect fled on foot, police said.
Detectives and a K-9 unit responded, but the suspect was not found.
Police said store surveillance video was available.
Kumar took the video to police Wednesday, but officers have not yet reviewed the video to see if it can be released to help identify the suspect.
Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the police department, said the investigation is ongoing.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
