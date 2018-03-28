Burglary suspect jumps York County hotel bill, but leaves stolen loot, deputies say

Alert hotel employees in York County, who found stolen goods after a customer jumped without paying a bill, helped lead to his arrest in nine Charlotte burglaries, police said.
Ivory LaVonda Chappell, 34, of Charlotte, is being held without bond at the Moore County, N.C,. jail, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Police were led to Chappell by the manager of the Clarion Hotel off Carowinds Boulevard in York County, just south of the North Carolina state line, York County Sheriff's Office deputies said.
On March 14, the manager of the hotel called police to say that a customer had rented a room, but left without paying the bill. Hotel employees cleaned out the room and found birth certificates, driver's licenses, ammunition, dozens of pieces of jewelry and collector sports cards.
The hotel manager called police after the suspect's girlfriend called police to say that he had been arrested in Charlotte. Charlotte police charged Chappell the day before, March 13, with a string of burglaries in the PInehurst area of North Carolina east of Charlotte.
Charlotte police charged Chappell Tuesday in nine Mecklenburg County burglaries in late 2017 and early 2018. Charlotte police received assistance from York County deputies, who were tipped to the stolen goods, Charlotte police said.
