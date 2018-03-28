Feds convict Rock Hill felon who had pot and shot gun before 2016 cop chase

A Rock Hill felon with convictions for weapons and drug charges, who led police on a 2016 chase after a midday shootout, faces as much as 25 years in prison.
Zadgery McNeil, 32, remains in federal custody. He pleaded guilty in federal court, and will be sentenced on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
McNeil led Rock Hill police on a chase after a shootout about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 2016, on Jones Avenue, federal prosecutors said. Responding officers had seen McNeil firing his weapon during the incident, then chased him until McNeil crashed his vehicle into a home.
McNeil ran from the crash scene and hid in a nearby house before he was arrested.
Police found 348 grams of marijuana in McNeil's car, as well as $550 cash and the handgun used in the shootout, said Beth Drake, acting U.S. Attorney for South Carolina.
McNeil has three convictions for cocaine and marijuana charges, and was on probation at the time of the shooting for a weapons conviction in North Carolina, court records show.
McNeil was charged by Rock Hill police after the 2016 shootout and chase with two counts of attempted murder and other charges. Those charges are pending, court records show.
