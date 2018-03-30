York driver fled traffic stop; police say they found him at home with drugs and guns

A York man who police said fled a traffic stop late Wednesday was arrested at home, where drug agents reported they found cocaine and guns.
Cori Rayvarr Rawlisonson, 23, of California Street in York, is charged with cocaine trafficking, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and five other felony drug charges, police and court records show. Rawlinson was arrested at home after the seizure at his house, records show.
Rawlinson has two past drug convictions, according to court records.
York County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to talk to the driver of a black Dodge Charger around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the driver fled on foot, according to a sheriff's office incident report. The driver, identified as Rawlinson by police, left the car in the middle of Pecan Circle in York when he ran from officers, police said.
Never miss a local story.
Marijuana was found in the car, deputies said.
Agents with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit then got a search warrant for Rawlinson's home on California Street, the report stated.
Inside the home, police seized 20 grams of cocaine, eight grams of crack cocaine and 138 grams of marijuana, said Marvin Brown, commander of the drug unit.
Police also seized two loaded weapons with a combined 32 bullets in the guns. One weapon was a pistol and the other was a Chinese rifle, according to the report.
Rawlinson was released Thursday on $105,00 bond, jail records show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments