Rock Hill 'nice person' lent $200 to a stranded driver. He was ripped off, police say

A man who said he was being a "nice person" when he lent $200 to a stranded driver was ripped off, police said.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, told Rock Hill officers that around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, he picked up a man who flagged him down. The man asked for a ride to pick up a vehicle that was being towed from a Cherry Road store, a Rock Hill Police Department report states.
The victim told police he was "being a nice person" when he took the man to the 24-hour convenience store that has an ATM and gave the man who needed a ride $200.
The man who had asked for the ride told the victim that he would pay the victim back "double" what he borrowed when he received money from another person coming to assist him, police said.
But the man who received the $200 left with the money and never returned to the store, the victim told police.
Officers asked the store for the video surveillance, but have not yet located the man accused of the swindle.
