Man dies after being shot at Rock Hill party, in city's first homicide of 2018

Rock Hill police are investigating the city's first 2018 homicide, in which a 24-year-old man died after being shot at a party Saturday morning.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
The man was shot at a function held at the former American Legion post at the corner of Cherry Road and Constitution Boulevard, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
Police responding to reports of gunfire at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday did not find the victim, Bollinger said.
Later, police located the victim at Piedmont Medical Center. The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, but later died.
An incident report shows at least three people were shot at during the incident.
No arrests have been made.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
