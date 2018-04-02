Video of trash dumping leads to armed robbery arrest in Lancaster

Video of a man dumping trash after a March armed robbery near Lancaster has led to the arrest of the suspect.
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Tyrone Derell Mingo, 30, of Mint Street in Lancaster, in the March 16 armed robbery of Jack's Party Shop on S.C. 9, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff's office.
Mingo has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police and jail records.
Mingo is the son of the owner of a nearby business, where Mingo was seen dumping trash three hours after the robbery, Barfield said.
The clerk at the store was robbed around 3:30 a.m. March 16 by a man wearing a camouflage head covering and other clothing to protect his identity, Barfield said.
The suspect stole cash from the register, then told the clerk who had just finished cleaning restrooms to lock herself in the restroom and count to one thousand, police said.
The clerk came out of the restroom and called police.
Video surveillance from a nearby business showed an SUV parking there moments before the robbery, and the suspect walking toward the store that was robbed, Barfield said.
The same SUV came back to the nearby business at 6:40 a.m. and the driver dumped trash into a Dumpster, police said.
Police searched Mingo's home and found a gun, clothing and other items consistent with the robbery, according to police.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
