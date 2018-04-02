York man 'looking for playmates' pleads guilty to trading child porn online

A York man who was part of a "looking for playmates" online child pornography scheme has pleaded guilty and faces up to 20 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Gordon Bigelow, 39, was trading child pornography over the Internet when he was caught in an investigation by an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent posing as a 13-year-old girl, according to Bill Day, Assistant U.S. Attorney for South Carolina.
Federal agents were investigating a North Carolina man, who was seeking playmates in both Carolinas and Virginia in 2016, when computer equipment seized showed the suspect had been trading child porn with Bigelow, federal documents show.
The agent posed as a child "Playmate" online, federal documents state. The North Carolina man was arrested when he showed up to meet with the undercover agent, and Bigelow was arresested later.
Bigelow was found to have traded child pornography and had child pornography on electronic devices in his home when federal agents searched his home, according to federal court documents and prosecutors. Bigelow was arrested last year after the sting, documents show.
Bigelow pleaded guilty to distributing child porn over state lines, according to federal court documents. He faces at least five years in prison, but could face as much as 20 years at sentencing later this year.
