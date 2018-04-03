Woman, 25, arrested in 3 Lancaster County store robberies, police say

A 25-year-old woman was arrested late Monday in three Lancaster County store robberies that took place earlier in the night, police said.
Jessica Medlin was taken into custody by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies around 11 p.m. Monday at a store on South Main Street in Lancaster, after the three incidents earlier in the night, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
Two of the robberies were in the county sheriff's jurisdiction and the third was inside the city of Lancaster, Barfield said.
Lancaster Police Department Chief Scott Grant said Medlin was taken into custody at a Crenco store on South Main Street inside the city of Lancaster, but that store is not one of the businesses that was victimized earlier in the day.
Never miss a local story.
The robbery inside the city limits was before 10 p.m. at a Westgate Exxon at 1101 W. Meeting Street, Grant said. in that incident, Lancaster city police detectives have a warrant against Medlin on charges of attempted armed robbery, Grant said.
No weapon was presented, but officers said the suspect represented to the victim that there was a weapon, Grant
"She had her hand under her short and represented that she had a weapon," Grant said.
No one was injured in any of the robberies, said Grant and Barfield.
Other details on the locations of the crimes and what was stolen have not yet been released.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065,@AndrewDysHerald
Comments