Rock Hill man calls deputies over possible racially charged graffiti on driveway

A Rock Hill man called police after the word "Black" was chalked in graffiti onto his driveway, York County deputies said.
The man, who lives on Newton Avenue between Rock Hill and York, showed officers the vandalism Monday.
The 76-year-old, described by police as a white man, told police the writing might be racially motivated because his daughter and her boyfriend live at the home and are in a multi-racial relationship, according to an incident report.
The chalked word "Black" was written across the breadth of the driveway, police said, and spread to the sidewalk in front of the home. Under each letter of the word "Black" were words: "Blind, Lost, And, Can't, Kill," deputies reported.
Police documented the crime scene and advised the homeowner to call police if there is anything else "strange or similar."
No permanent damage was reported.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
