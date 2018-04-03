York County teen is third charged with attempted murder in S.C. 49 tailgate shooting

Police have arrested a York County teen in a January tailgate shooting, police said. One of the victims reported to police that her 2-year-old son was in the vehicle during the shootings, officers said.
Ja'Mon Tyreke Keitt, 18, of Clover, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police and jail records. Keitt is being held without bond at the York County jail.
Keitt is the third man charged in the crime where victims reported vehicle damage, arrest records show.
Marquis Antonio White-Wallace, 20, of Clover, was arrested in late January on the same charges. Alex Jermaine Littlejohn, 22, of Clover, was charged with the same offenses on Feb. 22, jail records show.
Wallace and Littlejohn remain in the York County jail, records show.
One of the victims, a 24-year-old woman, told deputies she was driving on S.C. 49 between York and Lake Wylie when she heard gunshots coming from vehicles behind her, an incident report states.
Another man told deputies that his truck was struck by bullets from a tailgating vehicle, and that his truck was left with two flat tires, broken windows and other damage.
A witness flagged down officers to tell police he saw a blue Ford truck speeding down the highway and almost crashing after hearing gunshots, the incident report states.
Responding deputies reported they found shell casings along the highway.
The truck the men are accused of driving during the shooting was found by deputies at a gas station nearby, officers said.
