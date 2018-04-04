Crime

Rock Hill man told police classic Indian motorcycle was stolen. The value? $32K

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

April 04, 2018 09:01 AM

Rock Hill

A Rock Hill man reported to police that his motorcycle, valued at $32,000, was stolen from the parking lot in front of his apartment.

The 2016 Indian brand Roadmaster model motorcycle taken from the apartment lot on Ladybarn Drive is a limited edition, the man told police, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

The case is being investigated as a felony grand larceny because of the high value of the stolen bike, police said.

The victim told officers that the motorcycle was "fully dressed with saddle bags and a trunk." The cycle was parked in front of his apartment before he found it gone over the Easter weekend, the man told police.

Police listed the stolen motorcycle in a national crime database but no arrests have been made and the motorcycle has not yet been located, the police report said.

