Repo men tried to repossess Rock Hill man's car when the man pulled a gun

A pair of repo men, trying to repossess a car Wednesday night in Rock Hill, reported that a man pulled a gun after the confrontation became "physical," according to Rock Hill police.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on South Spruce Street. Two men from a Fort Mill car dealer went to the home to repossess the car, a police report shows.
The repo men backed into the driveway to retrieve the car when the suspect came out of the home and became confrontational and physical, grabbing the steering wheel of the tow truck, the repo men told police.
The suspect then said he was "going inside to get his gun," the repo men told officers. The suspect did come out carrying a gun next to his leg, the victims told officers.
The victims called police. The suspect fled, but was not caught, officers said.
The case remains under investigation, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
