Shots fired into moving car in Rock Hill; police investigating as attempted murder

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a shooting into a moving car late Wednesday after a group of men coming from a McDonald's food run reported that assailants in another vehicle shot at them.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Albright Road, near the intersection of Heckle Boulevard, Saluda Road and S.C. 901, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.
No one was wounded in the gunfire, police said.
A person who heard multiple gunshots in the area called police, the report states.
Officers responded and searched for suspects, police said. About 40 minutes later, officers located the victims in the shooting. The victims told officers that three men were driving south on Albright Road when a car pulled up alongside and fired three shots, the report states.
Police found a bullet hole in the door of the victims' vehicle and other damage, police said. Officers returned to the scene and found two .40-caliber shell casings from fired bullets in the roadway.
Officers described the shooting as an attempted murder incident but have not made any arrests.
Andrew Dys 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
