Lancaster man, arrested while eating at Bojangles', now accused of drug trafficking

A Lancaster man, arrested while eating at a Bojangles' restaurant in January during a police search for a missing child, is back in jail on drug trafficking charges, according to police and jail records.

Gabriel Lambiance Ingram, 28, was out on bond for those charges. He was arrested Thursday on 10 new felony drug and weapons offenses, and remains in the York County jail, records show.

Ingram is charged with opioid trafficking, cocaine trafficking and several other drug charges, according to jail records.

Ingram is a convicted felon, sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011 on York County convictions for assault and battery, shooting into a car and conspiracy, court records show.





Ingram was sought by Rock Hill and Lancaster County police and was arrested after a child was missing in January, police said.

On Jan. 19, Ingram was arrested by Lancaster County deputies at an Indian Land Bojangles' after a child was reported being taken from Rock Hill. In that incident, police pursued Ingram, and he crashed a truck and fled on foot, Lancaster County deputies said.

Ingram, wearing bloody clothes, was found about five miles away from the crash site, while inside the restaurant eating breakfast, police said.

The child was found safe in Rock Hill, deputies in Lancaster said after Ingram was arrested. Police said officers found a handgun and marijuana inside the truck that Ingram was driving.

Ingram was charged Jan. 20 by Rock Hill police with felony child neglect in that incident, court records show. He was released a day later on $10,000 bond, records show.

In the Lancaster arrests that stem from the January chase, Ingram was charged with two weapon charges, failure to stop for a blue light and marijuana possession, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Ingram was released on $6,900 bond on Jan. 23 for the Lancaster County charges, records show.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald