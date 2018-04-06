Lancaster County investigators are 'watching, listening.' This trio got busted for drugs.

Three people were arrested in a Lancaster County drug and weapons bust after police found drugs and eight guns in a Fork Hill Road home.
Leonard King Jr., 26, and Megan Melissa Woodward, 27, who live in the Fork Hill Road home and Brandon Lee Payne, 34, of Kershaw were arrested, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
Lancaster County Drug Task Force, investigators and a SWAT unit searched the home early March 30 and found the three people illegal drugs and multiple firearms out in the open, sheriff's office officials said.
"Our Drug Task Force is out there every day watching, listening and building cases like this," Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. "Their efforts have resulted in the disruption of several major drug operations over the last few weeks, and we intend to keep at it."
Deputies seized $1,998 in cash, 106.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 12.6 grams of suspected heroin, 1.8 grams of suspected cocaine, 168.8 grams of suspected marijuana, 33 hydrocodone pills and 66 alprazolam pills, the statement says.
Investigators also found three handguns, two semi-automatic rifles, two shotguns and a pistol that had been converted into a semi-automatic rifle, the statement says.
King, Payne and Woodward are each charged with trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, three counts of possession with intent to distribute alprazolam and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
King is also charged with possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a violent crime and Payne is also charged with possession of suboxone. Bond for all three was denied.
Anyone with information on this or other cases should call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.
Comments